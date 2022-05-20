Tesla Model X buyers facing two-year wait for delivery

Tesla Model X

Tesla revealed a refreshed version of the Model X SUV last year, but buyers are facing massive delays as the American firm struggles to ramp up production.

Taking to Twitter, various users have complained that their delivery estimates have been pushed back, with the worst-affected looking at April 2023. For some, this would mean a wait of more than two years from the time they placed their order.

Although deliveries began in October 2021, and the firm has continued to deliver cars since then, it has struggled to meet demand.

Car market is wild right now. This ⁦@Tesla⁩ Model X (for my wife) originally had a delivery date of Dec 2021. Changed this AM from July to ? pic.twitter.com/P8dDwvDK8R — Jon Rettinger (@Jon4Lakers) May 19, 2022

Electric vehicle news site InsideEVs.com reports that some customers have seen their delivery window change ‘at least eight times’.

Tesla is usually transparent with its expected delivery dates on its website. If ordering today (May 20), UK buyers are looking at November 2022 or March 2023 at the latest depending on which Model 3 they buy, while the Model Y Long Range says October 2022 and the Performance version simply states ‘late 2022’.

However, those looking to buy a Model X are able to place an order with a refundable £100 deposit, but no delivery estimates are given.

In February, Elon Musk responded to complaints from prospective customers, who had already raised concerns about the ‘lack of communication’ about Model X delays.

(Tesla)

Taking to Twitter, the South African entrepreneur wrote: “We dropped the ball badly regarding new Model X production ramp and still haven’t fully recovered. Was idiotic to stop production of old X in Dec 2020 when there was still plenty of demand!”

In response to a question about when these issues might be resolved, he simply noted that the Model X was ‘extremely difficult to build’ and the ‘most complex passenger car ever’.

Production issues have plagued the Model X, which faced heavy delays upon its introduction due to issues with the complicated ‘falcon doors’.