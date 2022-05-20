New BMW M4 CSL revealed with massive weight loss and 542bhp

BMW M4 CSL

BMW has revealed the new M4 CSL, reviving an iconic badge reserved for its lightest, most focused track cars.

Meaning ‘Competition, Sport, Lightweight’, the CSL brings extra performance along with an extensive weight reduction programme.

As a result, the German firm has taken the six-cylinder engine from the M4 GT3 racing car to give the road-going version a power hike without worrying about stability or durability.

(BMW)

The 3.0-litre unit makes 542bhp and 650Nm of torque, sending power to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission, contributing to a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds.

Huge weight saving measures came from the introduction of carbon-fibre bucket seats, which are 24kg lighter than the standard front seats. A further 21kg was saved by removing the rear seats, while another 21kg was shaved by fitting carbon-ceramic brakes and special light-alloy wheels, springs and struts.

Reducing soundproofing and switching to lightweight sound insulation saved a further 15kg, with another 11kg trimmed through extensive use of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic for the roof, bonnet and boot lid.

A lighter exhaust system and other details shaved a further 8kg, bringing the total weight saving to 100kg.

As standard, the M4 CSL comes painted in an exclusive Frozen Brooklyn Grey paint job that offers exposed carbon-fibre surfaces and red accents, while white and black paints are available as an alternative.

An optional upgrade is BMW’s Laserlight headlight technology, which shines yellow to evoke images of the firm’s endurance racing cars. The LED rear lights are fitted as standard and have an intricate illumination design.

(BMW)

With all these upgrades focused on improving track performance, BMW has naturally sent the M4 CSL around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, achieving a time of seven minutes 15.677 seconds.

The BMW M4 CSL will cost from £128,820 in the UK and is on sale now.