SsangYong reveals its new SUV will be called Torres

SsangYong Torres

SsangYong has released teaser images for its rugged new SUV, as well as confirming it will be called Torres.

It will be the first model to get the South Korean firm’s new design philosophy, which is called ‘Powered by Toughness’.

The brand has bold ambitions to ‘increase its market share by developing a new segment’, with the Torres getting a rugged appearance while maintaining its road car characteristics.

Its name comes from the spectacular views of Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia. UNESCO designated the park as a World Biosphere Reserve in 1978 and it is best known for its mountains, glaciers, lakes, and rivers.

As such it worked well with SsangYong’s goal of pitching the Torres as embodying ‘a sense of adventure, challenge, and escapism’.

In the teaser images, the Torres has a narrow front grille flanked by slim headlights that likely use LED technology. These are complemented by bright fog lights fitted within vertical slats below, as well as a spotlight bar fitted to the roof.

There also appear to be bash plates, a towing hook and chunky off-road tyres, demonstrating its go-anywhere capabilities.

Another image shows the rear end, with vertical LED lights, a side-hinged boot door and chunky lower bumpers. The image also shows a side-mounted plate with a lamp placed on it, illuminating a camping scene.

The final image shows the Torres’s profile, with flared arches for the off-road tyres, a high waistline and a silver body panel behind the rear door that works its way up onto the roof.

A spokesperson for SsangYong commented that adding a medium-sized SUV to its line-up ‘will create an additional segment in the market and will open up new opportunities for us, especially as we further develop the product offering and continue to add value and originality’.