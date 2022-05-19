Lexus NX revamped with two models

The Lexus NS

Perhaps none more so the than its NX range of SUVs, which have been best sellers for the firm.

Now revamped with two models, the plug-in 450h and the full hybrid 350h driven here, it is even more desirable, with innovations like the new ambient lighting, with 64 colours and the clever interior door handles.

The NX is the first Lexus with an e-latch electronic door release system, which replaces the internal door handle with a push-button switch positioned next to the arm rest in the door panel; it is designed to prevent you from opening the door into the path of a passing car or cyclist.

The vehicle itself does not look hugely different from its predecessor. It is a bit bigger and the firm says more than 95 per cent of the parts are newly developed, covering areas like performance, with new steering, braking and suspension system, improved ride, handling, safety, comfort, connectivity, and more.

The full hybrid set up combines a 2.5 litre petrol engine supplemented with an electric motor and e-CVT transmission to deliver a combined 241bhp, which in turn gives plenty of pace, but still delivers excellent fuel economy.

Claimed mpg is a shade under 50mpg, a figure which seemed pretty much spot on during a week of mixed motoring.

Acceleration is brisk, the car hits 60mph in 7.7 seconds which is pretty sharp acceleration, especially as this was a four-wheel drive model.

It does look good and features stylish light clusters and muscular, sharp-edged styling, but what really stands out is the huge, spindle-type grille with its mesh pattern and new L-shaped daytime running lights.

The interior has a real high-end feel with a mixture of leather and chrome and that quality extends throughout the cabin.

The centrepiece is a 9.8 inch touchscreen that controls connectivity, a multimedia system with four-year connected services subscription, navigation, smartphone compatibility, and a 10-speaker sound system. Voice recognition is also available via the “Hey Lexus” assistant.

Lexus knows its stuff when it comes to hybrid technology after the initial success of the Prius, developed by parent firm Toyota all those years ago.

It is a smooth operation and in real-world city driving it can use electric power for a significant proportion of every journey. Depress the EV button when driving slowly and the electric motor runs the car from the hybrid battery to deliver zero emissions.

It is practical with plenty of stowage and features standard roof rails for extra cargo capacity, while the folding, tumbling seats offer cargo space from 545 litres, increasing to 1,436.

All models are packed with equipment, with this model including reversing camera with front and rear parking sensors, integrated heating in the front seats and steering wheel and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.