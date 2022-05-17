Ford and Volvo join petition to EU for ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035

Fuel prices

Ford’s European division and Volvo Cars have joined 26 other large companies in a cross-industry appeal to the EU to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

The manufacturers also want mandatory targets for charging infrastructure to ensure that a new wave of electric vehicle drivers will be able to access charging. Ford has also announced the release of seven new electric vehicles and vans by 2024, ahead of its entire passenger car line-up switching to electric-only by the end of the decade. Volvo has already pledged to become an EV-only manufacturer by 2030.

The appeal, organised by the Climate Group organisation, states that removing petrol and diesel cars from the road by then is imperative for Europe to reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

A joint letter has been sent to the EU Parliament and EU governments to support the European Commission’s proposed phase-out of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

#Ford is committed to taking positive steps towards a #ZeroEmissions future. Together with 27 companies, we have signed an appeal to the EU to ensure all new cars and vans in Europe are zero emission from 2035. ? Explore more about our appeal. ?https://t.co/CByOE1NuNC pic.twitter.com/kEJgj1yjP2 — Ford News Europe (@FordNewsEurope) May 17, 2022

In it, the signatories say: “Policies put in place in the next few years will decide whether the world has a fighting chance to curb climate change.

“In the EU, the ‘Fit for 55’ climate package will determine whether Europe is on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and fulfil its obligations under the Paris Agreement. It will also determine the future of one of the largest sources of greenhouse gases and air pollution on the continent — cars and vans.

“Together, passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are responsible for 15 per cent of all Europe’s CO2 emissions.

“To enable all cars and vans on the road to reach zero emissions by 2050, the last car with any combustion engine, including hybrids, should be sold no later than 2035.

“Over a dozen car brands have voluntarily pledged to only sell electric cars in Europe in the next decade. We need European decision-makers to recognise this ambition but ensure laggards don’t delay the market shift.”

Stuart Rowley, chairman of Ford of Europe, said: “At Ford in Europe, we believe that freedom of movement goes hand in hand with caring for our planet and each other.

“That’s why we are targeting all Ford vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035. To successfully achieve this, EU policymakers must also establish mandatory national targets for a seamless electric charging infrastructure that lives up to the growing demand for electric vehicles.”

? @EP_Environment MEPs are in favour of a pathway towards zero-emission road mobility in 2035 for new passenger cars & light commercial vehicles@jhuitema report adopted⬆️46⬇️40↔️2 Details in the press release ⤵️https://t.co/38RCHNBNoN — ENVI Committee Press (@EP_Environment) May 11, 2022

Volvo Cars chief executive Jim Rowan said: “Volvo Cars plans to become a fully electric car company by 2030 and supports the end of fossil fuel vehicle sales in Europe by 2035.

“This would not only be in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement, which require 100 per cent zero tailpipe emission vehicle sales in Europe by 2035, but it’s just the right thing to do.

“The window for us to avoid the worst impacts of global warming is rapidly closing. At this critical moment, now is the time for the EU to reaffirm its leadership in climate action.”

The European Parliament and EU governments should be deciding next month what to do about the 2035 target, with it set to become law in the autumn.

The UK is bringing in a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030.