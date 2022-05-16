This new trailer offers your first look at the new series of Top Gear

(l-r) Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris filming Top gear

A trailer for the new series of Top Gear has landed, giving us our first glimpse at what Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris have been up to.

The new series appears to have a large amount filmed in America, with the trio shown racing buggies through the alligator-infested swamps of Florida, drag racing ‘donks’ in Miami, and cruising around in a massive motorhome.

The short teaser also gives us a glimpse of the presenters driving classic TV police cars, jumping a Ford F-150 Raptor and competing in a banger race.

In one clip, Freddie can be seen in a Sinclair C5 that has been transformed to go down Lillehammer’s Olympic luge track at ‘over 60mph’.

Top Gear has seen a resurgence since Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May left the show in 2015. Various presenters have come and gone to a mixed reception, before the current team settled into their role, growing excellent on-screen chemistry.