Shell collaborates with ABB to create world’s fastest EV charger

ABB and Shell to create world's fastest EV charger

Shell and tech company ABB have announced a new proposal to create a network of EV chargers across Germany that will offer the fastest rate of charge in the world.

The pair aim to install over 200 Terra 360 chargers in the next 12 months, with all of them powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity. The units offer a charging speed of up to 360kW – 10kW quicker than the most powerful charger in the UK – which is enough to fully charge a car capable of accepting that rate in 15 minutes or less.

István Kapitány, global executive vice president for Shell Mobility, said: “At Shell, we aim to be the leader in EV charging by offering our customers charging when and where it is convenient for them. For drivers on the go, particularly those on long journeys, charging speed is key and every minute waiting can make a big difference to their journey.

“For fleet owners, speed is important for top-up charging during the day that keeps EV fleets moving. This is why, through our partnership with ABB, we are pleased to offer our customers the fastest charging available first in Germany and soon in other markets.”

The Terra 360 can be installed in different configurations capable of charging multiple vehicles at the same time, while its design means that it can effectively distribute power between the cars on charge.

ABB recently signed an agreement with Shell to supply its full range of AC and DC charging stations, going from domestic AC wallbox for home use, right the way up to retail and commercial installations.

Frank Muehlon, CEO of ABB E-mobility, added: “As a global leader in EV charging infrastructure, we believe in the power of together; that when innovation and collaboration come together we can collectively contribute to mitigating the impacts of climate change and enable a lower carbon society.