Fiat partners with Garmin on new Panda and Tipo special editions

Fiat Panda and Tipo Garmin

Fiat has partnered with Garmin to produce a special edition version of the Panda and Tipo.

Both models get a unique paint job and styling elements, as well as coming with a smartwatch as standard.

The special series is aimed at people with an outdoor lifestyle, who are likely to use Garmin’s satellite integrated products. As such, standard equipment includes the firm’s Venu Sq smartwatch, which includes health monitors, daily routine coaching and full Android and iPhone integration.

(Fiat)

The cars themselves are painted Foresta Green, a colour that’s unique to this model. It gets some orange details and matte grey highlights as contrast. The orange details include a line above the side mouldings and Panda writing on the hubcaps, while the wheels are 15 inches and matte black.

A light grey matte paint has been developed for the skid plates and some other areas, while fog lamps and roof bars complete the look.

Inside has seen a similar approach, with black fabric upholstery getting orange detailing. Standard equipment includes automatic air conditioning, seven-inch infotainment display and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

(Fiat)

There are some differences between the two models, with the Panda getting 15-inch alloy wheels and the Tipo getting 17-inch units, while the latter also receives LED lights front and rear and a few different colour options.

Under the bonnet of the Panda is a 1.0-litre petrol engine while the Tipo gets a 1.5-litre unit.