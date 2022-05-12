Updated Mazda MX-30 goes on sale in the UK

Mazda MX-30

Mazda’s updated MX-30 has gone on sale, bringing improved charging as well as a series of new interior and exterior colour schemes.

Launched in 2021, the MX-30 utilises an electric motor linked to a 35.5kWh battery capable of returning up to 124 miles. Since its launch, more than 2,180 examples have been sold across the UK, with the MX-30 arriving as Mazda’s first production battery electric vehicle.

All MX-30 models get plenty of standard equipment

Now, it has been updated for the 2022 model year. Its charging speed has been given a boost, increasing from 40kW to 50kW. This improved DC charging performance means that the MX-30’s charge time has been reduced, with a rapid charging time of 26 minutes some ten minutes quicker than before.

Mazda has also tweaked the ‘sound’ that the MX-30 makes, with the frequency of the sound played through the speakers ‘more aligned with other sounds heard when the car is running’. In theory, this is meant to help the driver ‘subconsciously recognise the amount of torque being generated by the power unit’.

During the production of the Mazda MX-30, leftover cork shavings and scraps inevitably occur – and it is this excess material that finds its way into the interior of our first electric car. pic.twitter.com/5yN2Wy2GrZ — Mazda UK (@Mazda_UK) May 4, 2022

The updated MX-30 also benefits from new colour schemes for both the interior and exterior. Standard equipment levels remain good, with all cars receiving LED headlights with daytime running lights, a reversing camera and radar cruise control. A head-up display is included, too.