The new Peugeot 308 has launched in hatchback and estate forms

Peugeot 308

Peugeot has launched the new 308 in the UK, with orders opening for both the hatchback and estate (SW) versions.

The model brings a stylish new design and plug-in hybrid powertrains, fresh from being a finalist in the European Car of the Year and winner of the Women’s World Car of the Year.

The new 308 is the first Peugeot to wear the brand’s new logo, with the badge also housing the radar sensors for the various driver assistance technologies that are included.

Inside, all versions get the next-generation i-Cockpit layout, which includes a new multi-function steering wheel and 10-inch infotainment display, with customisable shortcut keys on Allure trim models on.

There are five trims available, starting with Active Premium at £25,270. Some equipment highlights include cruise control, LED headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels. Allure and Allure Premium bring upgraded technology, such as parking aids, wireless charging and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

GT and GT Premium models start at £29,920 and £31,520 respectively, and add a sportier edge, with a new body kit and 18-inch alloy wheels. They also get extra kit such as full Matrix LED headlights, LED rear lights, a premium sound system and heated seats.

The same trim levels are offered on the SW version, with prices starting at £26,470 for the entry-level Active Premium and rise to £32,720 for the GT Premium.

The headline powertrains are a pair of plug-in hybrids, which both use a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The battery offers an electric-only range of up to 37 miles.

There’s also a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel that have no electrification, coming with a lower cost of entry.