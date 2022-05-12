Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II brings styling tweaks and more connectivity

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II

Rolls-Royce has updated its flagship Phantom, bringing a series of styling changes and more connectivity options to the luxury vehicle.

First introduced in 2017, the Phantom has only been given subtle tweaks as part of this update. The bulk of the edits surround the front grille, with the badge and Spirit of Ecstacy mascot made more prominent when the vehicle is viewed head-on. Plus, a new polished line mounted above the headlights runs into a horizontal bar atop the grille.

The headlights themselves have been given an upgrade, too, with laser-cut star-shaped accents included in their design.

The eighth-generation of Phantom was presented in 2017. In creating the new expression, Rolls-Royce designers and engineers have been guided by the requests of clients, who have implored us not to make any major changes to an already iconic motor car.

New wheel designs have also been included on the Series II. A 3D milled stainless steel alloy with triangular facets is available in either a fully or part-polished finish, while a set of 1920s-style ‘disc’ alloys is also available. This can be finished in either polished stainless steel or black.

Buyers are also able to option a darkened chrome grille surround, black bonnet accents and windscreen surround. Rolls-Royce says that this new option allows buyers to ‘transform the Phantom into the lightest of light or the darkest of dark appearances’.

The Phantom can be specified in both regular and long wheelbases

The Phantom also debuts a new ‘Rolls-Royce Connected’ system. This allows the owner to send an address directly to their vehicle’s navigation, meaning that everything is pre-loaded for the moment they step into the car. It’s included as part of the ‘Whispers’ app, which can also show the car’s location, security status and current ‘health’ condition.

As before, the Series II retains the 6.75-litre V12 engine that has been used to power the Phantom since its release in 2017.

The interior retains all of its high-quality elements

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “We are acutely conscious of our clients’ esteem for and love of their Phantoms. They felt it could not be improved; but while naturally respecting that view, we believe it is always possible, indeed necessary, to gently go further in our pursuit of absolute perfection.