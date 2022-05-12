Oxbotica signs agreement with NEVS to develop self-driving fleet

Oxbotica

Oxbotica has teamed up with mobility experts NEVS to create a fleet of self-driving electric vehicles that could see use on public roads by the end of 2023.

Oxford-based Oxbotica has signed a long-term strategic agreement with the firm in order to integrate its autonomous driving system into the NEVS ‘Sango’ vehicle, paving the way for a ‘more sustainable and accessible passenger transportation solution for urban environments’.

Oxbotica states that an initial fleet of vehicles is set to hit geo-fenced areas – which use a digital perimeter for a real-world location – next year, followed by ‘multiple projects’ in Europe from 2024.

Gavin Jackson, CEO at Oxbotica, said: “The combination of Oxbotica Driver and this stunning, next-generation, electric vehicle is a perfect match. It allows us to create an urban mobility service that will make roads safer, cleaner, and less congested and provide customers with a new way to travel. The partnership will truly change how the Earth moves and I can’t wait to see the first vehicles out on the road next year.”

Our partnership with @nevsofficial will revolutionise urban mobility from 2023. The NEVS ‘Sango’ vehicles driven by Oxbotica will provide an #autonomous, safe, and #sustainable alternative to private cars, reducing emissions and congestion. Read more: https://t.co/7z4ceQrB5L pic.twitter.com/6ZOlJ3uNBf — Oxbotica (@oxbotica) May 12, 2022

The ‘Sango’ vehicle has been designed specifically with autonomous driving in mind and has a flexible interior with six movable seats that can be repositioned around the cabin. Privacy walls can create four smaller areas for shared journeys, too. The vehicle will be driven by Oxbotica’s autonomous system that can work with ‘any sensor, vehicle or platform’.