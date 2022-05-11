Triumph adds new colour options to Roadster and Rocket models

Triumph Street Triple

Triumph has released a series of new colour options for its 2023-model year Roadster and Rocket motorcycles.

Triumph’s Speed Triple 1200 RS, Street Triple 765 RS and R, and the Trident 660 can all be specified with new colours. The Speed Triple 1200 RS is now available in one of three colours – matt silver ice, sapphire black matt and matt Baja orange – accentuated with silver and graphite-coloured ‘RS’ graphics.

Move to the Street Triple RS and there’s a new carbon black colour scheme which features the shade on the tank, front mudguard and radiator guard, among other areas. This version also sports bronze wheels and bronze and jet black graphics. There’s also the option of matt carbon black with metallic grey graphics.

The Street Triple is available with contrast bronze wheels

The Trident 660, meanwhile, is now available with four colour options, including sapphire black, silver ice and matt jet black. It too can be specified in the matt Baja orange colour.

Triumph’s powerful Rocket range gets a series of new colours too. The Rocket 3 uses the world’s largest production motorcycle engine, with the 2,500cc unit kicking out the highest torque available on a production bike.

Introducing the sophisticated new colour schemes across our Rocket 3 GT models. Rocket 3 GT in Carnival Red & Sapphire Black.Rocket 3 GT in Sapphire Black. Configure yours: https://t.co/qpS1G6xS4r#ForTheRide #OfficialTriumph #Rocket3GT pic.twitter.com/qz9YPPnEaN — Triumph Motorcycles (@UKTriumph) May 11, 2022

Now, the Rocket 3 R can be specified in three new colours – phantom black, silver ice, cranberry red and matt silver ice. That final option incorporates a matt silver ice fuel tank and front mudguard with contrast jet black side panels and headlight bowls.