Renault’s E-Tech Master OptiModale is a last-mile e-mobilty concept

Renault E-Tech Master Optimodale

Renault has revealed a new concept vehicle that aims to help reduce congestion while improving air quality in urban areas.

Called the E-Tech Master OptiModale, it packs three types of transportation into one vehicle, with a 3.5-tonne long-wheelbase van with low loader Luton body, an eBullitt electric cargo bike and a parcel-carrying drone all incorporated together.

By combining these different vehicles, the OptiModale can deliver a variety of parcels, with the low-loader body acting as a ‘mothership’ and holding onto packages for the drone and e-bike.

Cleaner, greener and more accessible urban deliveries with the all-new Renault Trucks E-Tech Master OptiModale⚡ The industry first combines three types of electric transportation to help reduce congestion for last mile deliveries.#SwitchToElectric #RenaultTrucks pic.twitter.com/Pgq3VjfdDi — Renault Trucks UK (@RenaultTrucksUK) May 11, 2022

The E-Tech Master itself uses an electric motor with a 33kWh battery capable of delivering a range of around 80 miles. It has been fully kitted out with a low loader body from Horton Commercials and even incorporates folding shelving and an electric cargo bike store complete with bike lift. There’s even a heli-drone pad system.

Grahame Neagus, head of LCV at Renault Trucks UK & Ireland, says: “The all-new Renault Trucks E-Tech Master OptiModale addresses the pressing need to improve air quality and pollution in our cities while improving accessibility and productivity for operators. By harnessing multiple modes of electric transport, this is an all-in-one sustainable solution that is set to transform the rapidly growing parcel market, and can be replicated anywhere in the world.”

A heli-drone pad is incorporated into the van

The bike itself can carry up to 100kg of smaller parcels and has an electric motor that can add assistance for up to 31 miles. The battery powering the bike can be removed and charged to 100 per cent in four hours.