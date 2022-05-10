Bentley launches extended wheelbase Bentayga with ‘world’s first seating technology’

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase

Bentley has revealed an extended wheelbase version of the Bentayga SUV, promising class-leading space and luxury.

The Bentayga has been a huge hit for the British firm, leading it to record annual sales figures that continue to grow.

Building on the second-generation Bentayga, the extended wheelbase version increases rear cabin space by 180mm through extensive updates to the SUV’s construction and bodywork.

(Bentley)

The proportions remain the same up front, with all of the extra length found in the rear door. There are four details that distinguish this from the standard Bentayga – the extra body length, a new front grille, a new 22-inch alloy wheel design and a repositioned sunroof.

To work with the extra space, Bentley has put an emphasis on wellness and luxury for rear seat passengers by introducing ‘the world’s first auto climate and advanced postural adjustment rear seat’.

Bentley says its new Airline Seat Specification is the most advanced chair ever fitted in a car. In relax mode, the front seat is motored forward to create more legroom and the seat reclines to 40 degrees as a leather-trimmed footrest is deployed. In business mode, the backrest moves to a more upright position to make working on the move easier.

The automatic climate system can detect the occupant’s temperature as well as surface humidity, using this information to apply heating, cooling or both to keep an optimum temperature.

The postural adjustment system constantly measures pressure across the seat surface and makes micro-adjustments to the seating position and pressure points to improve comfort and reduce fatigue on long journeys.

As well as the advanced new seating arrangement, there’s a four-seat comfort specification that provides a centre console between the rear passengers, and a five-seat option that allows for the backrests to be folded down. The seven-seat choice from the regular Bentayga has not been brought across, though.

(Bentley)

Other interior upgrades on the extended wheelbase model include more advanced stitching, new designs for the rear door and illuminated door trim. Mechanical upgrades include electronic all-wheel steering, which gives the long version a smaller turning circle than the standard model, as well as an active anti-roll suspension system.

Under the bonnet is a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine making 542bhp and 770Nm of torque, resulting in a 4.5-second 0-60mph time and a top speed of 180mph.