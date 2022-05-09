New electric Ford E-Transit Custom revealed with 236-mile range

Ford E-Transit Custom

Ford has revealed the E-Transit Custom, an electric version of Europe’s best-selling van.

The Custom joins the larger electric Transit in Ford’s commercial vehicle line-up, and while it comes with less cargo space, it also provides an even more impressive range between charges.

While the regular Transit can go up to 196 miles on a full battery, the Custom can go 236 miles. Rivals vary in size and shape, which can have a big effect on range, but for context the Citroen e-Dispatch can do just over 200 miles while the bigger Mercedes-Benz eSprinter will go less than 100.

(Ford)

Many of the specific facts and figures will not be revealed until September ahead of production beginning in 2023, but Ford says it has installed a number of features based on conversations with van drivers and owners.

For example, ProPower Onboard technology allows external products to be plugged into the vehicle to provide power, such as for tools, lights and other devices that are needed while working.

The design is familiarly Transit, but up front the new LED headlights clearly distinguish this as the electric model.

Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro Europe, said: “This is a watershed moment for commercial vehicle operators in Europe, and another hugely significant realisation of our Ford Pro ambitions.

“Europe’s best-selling van just went all-electric and – supported by our unique Ford Pro one-stop-shop of productivity-boosting services – the operating benefits this will bring to business across Europe cannot be overstated.”

The Ford Pro platform for commercial vehicles gives owners access to a single platform that provides specific software, charging, service and financing solutions designed for business users.