Mercedes collaborates with will.i.am on custom supercar

Will.i.AMG

Mercedes has teamed up with musician will.i.am to create a custom take on its AMG GT 4-door saloon.

Called the will.i.AMG, the one-off vehicle has been created with help from famed automotive customising firm West Coast Customs. Revealed ahead of the Formula 1 Miami GP, the will.i.AMG takes elements from other famous Mercedes models, including headlights from the G-Class SUV. It even has a custom badge on the front with a bear-like logo that has been dubbed ‘Bear Witness’.

The one-off has been made with help from West Coast Customs

Musician will.i.am said: “I grew up in a ghetto. I grew up with hip hop. I watched legendary hip hop artists rap about Mercedes, so it was always a dream to own a Mercedes. For a lot of inner-city kids, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle.

“Now I’ve reached my goal and pushed even higher by re-imagining and creating my own vision of an AMG model. But I didn’t touch the engine, because AMG really does make the best engines. The story of the founders of AMG truly inspires me and it is energizing to collaborate with like-minded people who also seek continuous improvement.”

Thank you Marc…the proceeds from this WIll.I.AMG collaboration with @MercedesAMG will build robotics teams in inner city’s to prepare the youth for a technological autonomous tomorrow…#innovationforpurpose https://t.co/76gSYWEe88 — will.i.am (@iamwill) May 6, 2022

The whole car is part of a project called “The Flip – Innovation for Purpose” that aims to give children from disadvantaged communities better access to science, technology, engineering, arts and maths education.