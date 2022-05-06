Fisker’s Ronin aims at ‘longest range for a production EV’

Fisker Ronin

The upcoming Fisker Ronin electric sports car plans to deliver the longest range of any EV on sale.

The US-based firm has developed the Ronin – named after the film of the same title that is renowned for its car chases – to follow on from its Ocean SUV and Pear models. The four-seater convertible will definitely be a new sight in the EV segment, arriving as the first of its type. However, this bodystyle will be backed by ‘active aerodynamic technologies and an innovative battery design’ with the battery pack itself integrated into the structure of the vehicle.

We are excited to announce the #ProjectRonin! The all-electric sport GT is engineered to deliver the world's longest range for a production EV with the ultimate in high performance, and will revive the four-door convertible. A redefinition of a luxury sports car of the future! pic.twitter.com/yMm7ztWtDx — Fisker Inc. (@FiskerInc) May 5, 2022

“The aim is to achieve the world’s longest range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance,” CEO Henrik Fisker said. “Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain, and software capabilities.”

Fisker says that the Ronin will feature ‘unique’ doors that will make getting in and out of the vehicle easier, while sustainable vegan materials will be used throughout the interior.

A teaser image has been released, showcasing the Ronin with its roof stowed away. The car’s long bonnet can easily be seen, as can a distinct nose section.