Peugeot e-Boxer gains larger battery and longer range

Peugeot e-Boxer

Peugeot has given its e-Boxer electric van a new, larger battery that brings an improved range.

The 75kWh battery adds an extra 15 miles to the e-Boxer’s range, giving a total of 154 miles between charges. The battery is linked to a 122bhp electric motor capable of delivering all 350Nm of torque instantly. Plus, the e-Boxer’s battery can be taken from zero to 80 per cent in one hour via a 50kW charger.

The e-Boxer in four-tonne form has also benefited from a £8,770 basic reduction due to ‘economies made in the manufacturing process’, according to Peugeot. Prices for this version now start from £66,535 excluding VAT and the Government’s Plug In Van Grant of £5,000.

The e-Boxer has been given a new, larger battery option

There’s also the option to have the e-Boxer in a window-van layout, with prices for this version starting from £67,930.

Prices for the regular 75kWh e-Boxer in standard load and height start from £62,035 excluding VAT and the grant. There is also an entry-level version with a smaller 37kWh battery. Priced from £56,285, this smaller-battery version brings a range of up to 73 miles.

The e-Boxer can be charged at speeds of up to 50kW

The e-Boxer also incorporates regenerative braking, which harnesses the energy usually lost during deceleration and uses it to top up the batteries while on the move.