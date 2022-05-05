Ferrari adds to Special Projects series with one-off SP48 Unica

Ferrari SP48 Unica

Ferrari has unveiled a new one-off supercar based on its F8 Tributo.

Called the SP48 Unica, it’s one of Ferrari’s Special Projects vehicles and while it still retains some of the appearance of the base Tributo, has a series of other elements that help to differentiate it from that car.

The Unica is powered by a V8 engine

For instance, Ferrari has used 3D prototyping and new modelling techniques to completely redesign the front grille and engine air intakes, while the headlights and brake air intakes have been completely reprofiled too. The rear windscreen has also been ditched entirely.

Though the interior of the car retains the F8 Tributo’s ‘technical identity’, according to Ferrari, it gains a range of other features such as black laser-perforated Alcantara on the seats and polished sill covers with a laser-embossed pattern on them. Matte carbon fibre is also used in a variety of areas across the cabin.

We’re pleased to introduce the #FerrariSP48Unica, the latest #FerrariOneOff, the most exclusive group in Maranello’s production. This model was developed on the #FerrariF8Tributo platform, while the Ferrari Styling Centre crafted a unique and innovative design. #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/F14trQ1L4G — Ferrari (@Ferrari) May 5, 2022

The ‘long-standing client’ who purchased the Unica was ‘deeply involved in every step of its creation’ and was there to influence how the final car turned out.