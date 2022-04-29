Households shunning staycations because of high fuel prices

Volkswagen California

The high price of fuel is driving many households away from holidaying in the UK this year, according to new research.

In a survey of 2,417 people by online car marketplace Auto Trader, 38 per cent said they were less likely to take a staycation this year, with 85 per cent of these citing rising fuel costs as the main reason.

This is despite scenes of holiday chaos at airports in recent weeks, particularly over the Easter holidays, as those seeking overseas sun faced under-staffed airlines.

According to the research, even those still planning to holiday in the UK are being affected by fuel costs, with 51 per cent of these people saying they will stay closer to home for this reason.

Meanwhile, 29 per cent said they were now less likely to head off on a foreign driving holiday.

As of April 25, petrol and diesel were still at record highs of 161.8p and 176.3p per litre respectively, while official figures indicate petrol jumped almost 13p per litre in March, the biggest monthly rise since records began.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a staycation boom, but it looks like being short-lived as foreign destinations reopen to travellers and drivers face the harsh reality of rising petrol and diesel costs for journeys at home.