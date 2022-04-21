Ford teases new electric van ahead of reveal next month

Ford has announced that it will reveal a new electric commercial vehicle next month, with the firm also previewing the upcoming model.

With noticeably smaller dimensions than the full-size Transit, the new model is highly likely to be an electric version of the next-generation Tourneo Custom – the MPV version of the best-selling Transit Custom.

The image doesn’t give too many clues but appears to show rear windows – which the standard van wouldn’t have – as well as a bold LED lighting signature incorporating a range of elements, including a light bar that stretches across almost the full width of the vehicle.

Coming from Ford’s newly established ‘Pro’ commercial division, the firm says the model ‘will mark the next key milestone on the road to zero emissions for all Ford vehicle sales in Europe and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035’.

The new electric van will join the large E-Transit in Ford’s electric commercial vehicle range, with production of this model beginning in January.

On top of this teased Tourneo Custom model, Ford has said it will introduce three more all-electric vans by 2024, with the Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier and Transit Custom all confirmed to receive an electric powertrain.

Ford’s electric E-Transit entered production earlier this year. (Ford)

A further three Ford EV cars are due by 2024 as well, including an electric version of the brand’s best-selling Puma, as well as a ‘medium-size crossover’ and ‘sport crossover’.

These latter two models are likely to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform, with the two automotive groups working to share platforms and technology to reduce development costs.