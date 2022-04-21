Citroen to discontinue C4 SpaceTourer MPV in July

Citroen has announced that it will end production of its once-popular C4 SpaceTourer MPV in July due to ‘changing customer habits’.

Citroen first entered the MPV segment in 1994 with its Evasion (badged as Synergie in the UK), and since then has sold almost 4.5m models in this segment, with key success stemming from the Xsara Picasso (sold between 1999 and 2012), which amassed 1.76m sales on its own.

(Citroen)

The French brand dropped the ‘Picasso’ nomenclature in 2018, replacing it with the ‘SpaceTourer’ for its C4-based MPVs. Citroen has said that ‘existing orders will be completed’ , with production of the Grand C4 SpaceTourer coming to an end at the firm’s plant in Virgo, Spain, in July.

‘Changing customer habits’ is given as the reason for the model’s demise, a trend reflected across the industry, with firms such as Vauxhall, Kia and Renault all no longer competing in this once-popular segment.

Citroen says that the C5 Aircross SUV and large C5X hatchback ‘mean the Grand C4 SpaceTourer is bowing out’, though the firm will continue to offer van-based MPV models with its e-Berlingo and e-SpaceTourer. Both of these cars are now purely sold with electric powertrains, in-line with the brand’s strategy to clean-up its range.