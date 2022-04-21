Bugatti shows off two of its latest Chiron creations

With just 500 examples of the £2.5m Bugatti Chiron hypercar being produced, it already ensures entry into a very exclusive club.

But if that’s not enough, Bugatti’s ‘Sur Mesure’ personalisation division can go a step further, with the French hypercar maker now showing off two of its latest Chiron creations – one based on the brand’s Super Sport and a second on the Pur Sport.

The Chiron Super Sport seen here is one of the first to be delivered, and is hand painted in a finish known as ‘Vagues de Lumière’ – translating as ‘waves of light’. It’s a hand-painted California Blue finish, with orange lines applied over the top of it, which Bugatti says takes ‘a course of many weeks’.

A number 38 has also been applied to the grille, with orange magnesium wheels and engine bay lettering features too. The same colour is also used liberally across the Super Sport’s interior.

At the same time, a bespoke Chiron Pur Sport has also left the brand’s factory in Mosheim, north eastern France. Coming in a blue carbon finish, additional stripes encircle the body work. The colours of the French flag also appear on each side of the Chiron’s wing, while a range of elements are finished in French Racing Blue – such as the number ‘9’ in the grille and for the ‘Bugatti’ writing on the wing itself.

Bugatti says applying these paint schemes takes ‘around five weeks’, with a number of hand-finished layers of paint applied to get the required result.

Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti, said: “The ‘Vague de Lumiére’ paintwork applied to these two examples of our hyper sports cars embodies Bugatti’s fundamental philosophies; craftsmanship, innovation and heritage.

“We are always striving to enhance the Bugatti customer experience, from point of enquiry through to final handover and aftersales services, to levels never before offered in the automotive world. I’m truly excited to witness what our customers, alongside the Sur Mesure team, create in the years to come.”