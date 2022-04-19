New Ferrari 296 GTS brings hybrid power and retractable roof

Ferrari 296 GTS

Ferrari’s new 296 GTS has hit the road, bringing V6 hybrid power and a retractable hard top.

Sitting alongside the 296 GTB coupe, the GTS brings a convertible folding roof that takes 14 seconds to raise or lower at speeds of up to 28mph. When in place, a clear window section allows a direct view of the V6 engine, while when the roof is retracted a height-adjustable section of glass helps to reduce wind buffeting at speed.

Despite the change to a convertible layout, the overall look and feel of the GTS is remarkably similar to that of the GTB, with even the roofline silhouette maintained.

The #Ferrari296GTS raises the bar of Fun to Drive. A new powertrain with an unmistakable soundtrack, innovative dynamic control systems and more compact dimensions ensure that this sport berlinetta sets new benchmarks in terms of both performance and driving experience. #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/KMfWwMNGHa — Ferrari North Europe (@FNEPR) April 19, 2022

That V6 engine is the same as you’ll find in the GTB, too, with the 3.0-litre-twin-turbo unit developing 645bhp. It’s also linked to a 164bhp electric motor, with final outputs standing at 819bhp and 740Nm of torque. Thanks to a 7.45kWh battery, the GTS will manage up to 22 miles of electric-only driving at speeds of up to 84mph. Ferrari also claims a 0-60mph time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 205mph.

Ferrari also offers the 296 GTS with the more aggressive Assetto Fiorano package. Designed to focus on track driving, the setup adds Mutlimatic shock absorbers and add-ons for the front bumper that can contribute an extra 10kg of downforce. Additional carbon fibre is used across the exterior of the car too, as well as throughout the interior. A special livery inspired by the 250 Le Mans is also available with this package.

The interior is focused around the driver

Inside, the 296 GTS features a redesigned central tunnel. So while there’s an open-style area in the GTB, the GTS has a closable oddments compartment. The cabin in general is focused around the driver, with a large display sitting behind the steering wheel. There’s also a small screen ahead of the passenger, which allows them to see key performance information or even change songs.