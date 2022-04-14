The Deus Vayanne is a 2,167bhp electric hypercar

Deus Vayanne

A new electric hypercar has been revealed, with the Deus Vayanne boasting 2,167bhp and a sub-two-second 0-60mph time.

Austrian firm Deus Automobiles was founded in 2020, and the Vayanne is its entry into the hypercar market with the goal of being ‘the benchmark of driving emotion’.

(Deus)

It has been built in collaboration with design and engineering firm Italdesign, and the technology and engineering arm of Williams F1, called Williams Advanced Engineering.

The latter two companies have been working together on an electric vehicle platform that will underpin the Vayanne.

That huge power output is matched by a massive 2,000Nm torque figure, while the top speed is said to be 248mph.

Its design is said to be a close collaboration between form and function, with the air ducts optimised for maximum performance, while also retaining symmetry across the vehicle. Up front, the forward and rear grilles have the design of an infinity loop, while the hexagonal pattern within the grille are made to look like angel wings.

Deus says it went for a simple design for the interior, with an emphasis on physical controls combined with touchscreens to offer the best of both worlds. The materials are also described as ‘green’, such as natural leather upholstery that’s made using sustainable processes with zero waste.

(Deus)

There will also be a configurable sound system that dictates how the vehicle sounds while on the move.

Marco Volpengo, Italdesign head of automotive business development Europe, said: “We are really satisfied with the results achieved with the Vayanne, in this first phase of our collaboration with Deus.