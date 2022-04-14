Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Range Rover Velar range expands with sporty HST versions

MotorsPublished:

SUV is available with two powerful six-cylinder engines.

Velar HST
Velar HST

Land Rover has expanded the line-up of its Range Rover Velar with a new performance-focused HST trim level.

It’s the first time the mid-size Range Rover Velar has been available in a ‘HST’ guise, and it joins Land Rover’s smaller Evoque and larger Sport that are already offered in this specification.

For the Velar, the HST is available with the choice of a 395bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine (badged P400) or with a 296bhp 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel unit (D300). Other changes include standard-fit electronic air suspension with ‘Adaptive Dynamics’, which constantly monitors the road surface and adjusts the suspension accordingly. Configurable driver settings also allows owners to tailor the car to their preferences.

Velar HST
A black roof comes as standard on the HST

In terms of design, the Velar HST is based around the R-Dynamic styling kit but adds a black roof and full exterior Black Package. A new Arroios Grey colour is also exclusive to the model – alongside the regular colour palette – as are unique 21-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Inside, the model gets a suede cloth headlining and steering wheel, along with a sliding panoramic roof.

The rest of the Range Rover Velar line-up has also been lightly revised for 2022, with the ‘Velar Edition’ special model reintroduced as a supplementary version to the R-Dynamic SE specification, while Amazon Alexa is now available on Velar models fitted with Land Rover’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system and the online connectivity package.

Velar HST
The HST gets some unique styling touches

Finbar McFall, Land Rover brand director, said: “The new Range Rover Velar HST offers a combination of carefully curated design enhancements and chassis features; to add to its breadth of capability, without compromising its trademark refinement and comfort.”

The Range Rover Velar HST is now available to order, with prices starting from £71,315.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News