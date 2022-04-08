The first electric Ford Transits have rolled off the production line

Ford E-Transit

Ford has begun shipping the first production versions of the E-Transit, the fully electric version of the firm’s popular cargo van.

At a celebratory event at the firm’s Gölcük plant in Kocaeli, Turkey, where the vehicle is being built, the first models rolled off the production ahead of delivery to European customers.

The firm says it has already received more than 5,000 orders for the electric van, despite production only just beginning.

Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro, Europe, said: “Ford Otosan’s Kocaeli plant is the heart of Transit production in Europe, and this celebration of E-Transit manufacturing starts the electrified next chapter in our already strong partnership.

(Ford)

“This is the first step in a transformation of the Kocaeli site which will see it become a major centre for electric commercial vehicle manufacturing in Europe.”

The E-Transit is the first of two electric commercial vehicles coming from Ford this year, and falls under the Ford Pro ecosystem of end-to-end charging, telematics, service and financing.

It is the only mainstream electric van available in eight configurations, with three roof heights and three body lengths available, as well as cutaway and chassis cab versions.