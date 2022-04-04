Notification Settings

Toyota GR86 to start from £29,995

Published:

Latest model arrives as the third in Toyota’s GR sports car range.

Toyota has announced pricing and specifications for its new GR86, with the third model in the firm’s GR range of sports cars starting from £29,995.

Acting as the successor to the highly-acclaimed GT86, the GR86 retains the original’s lightweight approach, though it now features more power and sharper handling. It uses a four-cylinder boxer engine as before, but it has increased in size from 2.0- to 2.4-litres and now produces 231bhp and 250Nm compared with 197bhp and 205Nm as before. Toyota claims that the GR86 with a six-speed manual will complete the 0-60mph dash in 6.1 seconds, or 6.7 seconds in the automatic.

The GR86 is also offered in just one specification that brings plenty of standard equipment. Highlights include 10-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, an eight-inch infotainment display and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems. All cars get adaptive LED headlights and a reversing camera, too.

Additional safety equipment, such as pre-collision with autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist, is also included while inside there’s leather seat upholstery, automatic dual-zone air conditioning and keyless entry.

The GR86 gets plenty of standard equipment

Alongside the on-the-road price, Toyota is offering the new GR85 with a PCP agreement and monthly repayments of £299. This is a 42-month contract with a £4,777 customer deposit, with 4.9 per cent APR representative for the manual GR86.

Toyota expects first cars to reach customers from July of this year.

