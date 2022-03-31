Driveway rental firm steps in to replace £350 home electric car charging grant

Electric car charging

As the Government grant for electric home chargers comes to an end, driveway rental firm JustPark is announcing it will offer a £350 incentive to homeowners looking to install an EV charging point.

The Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS) was launched by the Government in 2014, offering an initial £500 grant towards the cost of installing an electric car charger, before being reduced to £350 in April 2020. While it’s helped thousands of EV and plug-in hybrid owners to get a charger installed at home, the grant ends today (March 31).

JustPark has now said it will step in to offer £350 to homeowners wanting to install a charger at their house, acting as a direct replacement. The firm is offering 500 grants, with those looking for savings needing to apply by the JustPark website by April 30. Unlike the EVHS, drivers don’t need to have already bought an electric car either.

Drivers looking to take advantage of the JustPark offer will need to sign up for the firm’s JustCharge scheme, which lets them rent out their driveway to other electric car drivers, who will be able to book to plug in their cars as an alternative to using public charging. The firm also says drivers could earn up to £700 per year by renting out their drive to other electric vehicle owners.