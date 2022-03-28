New Skoda Fabia offer includes one year’s free insurance

Skoda Fabia

Skoda has launched a new offer for the Fabia, which will see eligible customers receive one year’s free insurance.

The offer is for comprehensive insurance and is open to drivers aged 25 to 75 and living in Great Britain.

It also includes 24-hour accident recovery and a guaranteed courtesy car while your vehicle is in for repair, with all fixes carried out at a Skoda Approved Repairers using genuine parts.

(Skoda)

The insurance also includes protection against uninsured drivers when making a claim for an accident that wasn’t your fault.

On top of this, those financing the new Fabia on a personal contract plan (PCP), with 5.4 per cent APR, will also receive a £500 deposit contribution and a £199 service plan.

The Skoda Fabia has long been one of the UK’s favourite hatchbacks, and the latest generation makes the package even more appealing. It’s larger than ever before, meaning it’s more spacious with extra boot capacity.

The exterior has been given some nip and tuck so that it’s recognisably a Fabia, but has a slightly sharper presence. Inside, the interior is much more technologically impressive than before, with a prominent touchscreen infotainment system that has the latest smartphone connectivity.

Prices start at £15,305 for the S, which includes 15-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and air conditioning. The top-spec Monte Carlo models has 17-inch alloys, a sporty body kit and fabric/artificial leather upholstery.