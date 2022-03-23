Cupra set to introduce hybrid SUV in 2024

Cupra SUV

Cupra has revealed that it will launch a new hybrid SUV in 2024.

The as-yet-unnamed vehicle will enter into the compact SUV segment, rivalling the likes of BMW’s X2. Key to the new car’s offering is its range of hybrid powertrains – both mild and plug-in – with the latter able to drive for up to 62 miles on electric-only power.

We announced our plans for the future with the release of our new CUPRA models. Joining the range in 2024 will be the all-new electrified SUV that will lead a new PHEV generation. Watch it here ⬇️ #UNSTOPPABLEIMPULSE pic.twitter.com/9aUxVSlCuc — CUPRA (@CUPRA) March 23, 2022

It’ll be built at Volkswagen Group’s Gyor factory in Hungary and will be produced alongside the Audi Q3 Sportback, as well as other models like the Audi TT and A4.

It shows an expansion of the current range of cars offered by Cupra, which currently includes the Ateca, Formentor and Leon. A new fully electric model – called Born – will be joining the ranks imminently, too. Another electric vehicle, called Tavascan, will sit alongside the Born in Cupra’’s line-up of EVs, offering coupe-like styling in an SUV bodystyle.

What’s next for CUPRA? @WGriffithsCEO unpacks our 2022 plan to double sales and double our turnover to 5 billion euros. Want to find out how we got here? #UNSTOPPABLEIMPULSE pic.twitter.com/7dOLTNbyKe — CUPRA (@CUPRA) March 23, 2022

Cupra is already riding high on sales of 80,000 units last year and will likely see this upcoming hybrid SUV as a crucial part of its vehicle range. It enters into a segment that is continuing to see massive demand, with buyers pivoting away from traditional hatchbacks into these higher-riding models.