The new Skoda Fabia has been given a makeover for the police

Skoda Fabia police car

Skoda has revealed the latest Fabia hatchback in police trim, continuing a tradition for the model that stretches back over two decades.

The Fabia has been in regular use by police forces across the UK since the first generation was introduced.

The latest model was launched this month and has already been modified with 360-degree lighting and full integration of the emergency services’ communication platform into the existing infotainment system.

This means that systems such as the lighting and siren can all be controlled through one central platform.

It comes with a choice of four petrol engines, with outputs of 79bhp to 148bhp. The Monte Carlo model can go from 0-60mph in eight seconds with a top speed of 139mph with the 1.5-litre, 150bhp unit.

The interior of a Fabia before police modifications. (Skoda)

The new Fabia has a range of updated technologies, including the 10.25-inch virtual cockpit display and a 9.2-inch infotainment touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard.

When it comes to cargo capacity, the Fabia’s boot has increased to 380 litres over its predecessor, making it the largest in its segment, while putting the seats down increases this to 1,190 litres, allowing officers to load everything they need before arriving on scene.

On top of its specification, the new Fabia has received five stars in the Euro NCAP safety tests. There’s some impressive standard equipment, too, including LED headlights, front assist and lane assist.

Safety equipment includes up to nine airbags and a wide range of driver assistance upgrades.