Bentley reveals space-themed Bentayga Speed

Bentley Mulliner Bentayga Speed Space Edition

Bentley has revealed a new space-themed Bentayga Speed, commissioned by its dealership in Orlando, Florida, home of the Kennedy Space Center.

Built by Bentley Mulliner, the British firm’s bespoke commissioning service, the SUV has a dark grey exterior with subtle green undertones. This is complemented by all chrome pieces being replaced with black parts, while orange accents ‘take inspiration from comet dust trails racing across the night sky’.

When opening the door, passengers are greeted by illuminated treadplates that depict planets orbiting the solar system. There are also orange bezels contrasting with darker fascias on the dashboard.

(Bentley)

The cabin is trimmed in dark upholstery to mimic the night sky, with unique black satin speaker grilles for the fantastic Naim for Bentley sound system.

The Bentley seat emblems are also orange and are said to be inspired by solar eruptions.

Joseph Wierda, Bentley Orlando general manager, said: “The Space Coast in central Florida has long been established as the world’s gateway to explore the universe above, so space travel and exploration were the perfect themes to inspire this unique car.

“Just as space is limitless, the opportunities for customisation with the Mulliner design team were only limited by our collective imagination.”

(Bentley)

Using the Bentayga Speed as its base, the Space Edition has a 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbocharged petrol engine that makes 626bhp and 900Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 190mph and a 0-60mph time of 3.7 seconds.

There are four drives modes, with comfort and sport at the two extremes. In sport mode the engine, transmission and air suspension are tuned to deliver a more ‘dynamic and engaging drive’.