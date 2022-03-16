Audi’s A6 Avant e-tron concept previews future electric estate car

Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept

Audi has unveiled a new concept car that is said to be a close preview of what a future electric A6 Avant estate car could look like.

Following on from the reveal of the A6 e-tron Sportback concept last year, the German firm has now shown an estate car version, with the concept you see here said to be ‘only 10 per cent away’ from the production car.

Due to launch in 2024, the A6 Avant e-tron will be based on the firm’s new PPE electric car platform, which will first be used in 2023 on Audi’s Q6 e-tron SUV and also an EV replacement for the Porsche Macan.

(Audi)

Retaining similar dimensions (4.7m in length, 1.96m in width and 1.44m in height) to the current A6 Avant, the sharply styled estate car features a closed off body-coloured grille wrapped in a black surround that hides air vents and sensors. The sleek estate also has a low roofline, while an aluminium rim above the side windows runs into an aerodynamic spoiler, helping the car to look lower than it is.

The short overhangs and therefore long wheelbase will be features of all PPE models, and help to maximise interior space, while large alloy wheels will also feature. Camera-based door mirrors will be fitted, though likely only as an optional extra.

The front headlights of the A6 Avant e-tron also use the firm’s latest ‘matrix’ technology, featuring programmable lighting signatures and even in-built projectors that can mirror a video game screen onto a wall or similar surface – to entertain occupants while the car is charging. This is one element that’s likely to remain in concept form.

(Audi)

Speaking of charging, the A6’s 100kWh battery can be charged at up to 270kW, and if you can find a quick enough charger, that means a five to 80 per cent charge could take ‘less than 25 minutes’. When fully charged, Audi says it can travel up to 435 miles.

Audi has said that various versions of the production A6 Avant e-tron will launch, with the top version set to put out 463bhp from its twin electric motors, enabling a 0-60mph time of less than four seconds. Both rear- and quattro all-wheel-drive versions are set to be offered too.

Oliver Hoffman, Audi board member for technical development, said: “With the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept, we are offering a completely tangible look at future production models on our new PPE technology platform.

(Audi)

“We’re not just electrifying the Avant’s successful 45-year history. What we want most of all is to use technical skills to add an exclamation point.”

Audi has stressed that for now that the A6 Avant e-tron is just an ‘exterior concept’, with few interior details and no pictures revealed of the cabin.