Ford announces plans to build second EV on Volkswagen’s MEB platform

Firms are expanding their partnership in electric vehicle technology.

VW's MEB platform

Ford has revealed that it will build a second model on the Volkswagen Group’s electric vehicle platform.

The two companies had already announced a tie-up that would see Ford build an electric crossover on VW’s MEB platform, which is due in 2023, as well as collaborating on commercial vehicles and autonomous driving technology.

This has now been expanded to include a second Ford MEB model, though the company is remaining tight-lipped on what type of car it will be. Ford expects both to sell around 600,000 units of each, bringing its total MEB volume to about 1.2 million over a six-year period.

Volkswagen ID.3
The Volkswagen ID.3 sits on the MEB platform. (VW)

Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, said: “Profitability and speed are now crucial for finally achieving the breakthrough of e-mobility in Europe. We are tackling both together with Ford. Today’s agreement will further accelerate the electrification of the two companies.”

Volkswagen says that expanding the collaboration with Ford takes it ‘one step closer to becoming a platform supplier for electric vehicles as a further pillar in addition to the core business’.

The MEB platform can be used on a wide variety of vehicle types, from compact cars to SUVs and vans. VW says it can also offer more competitive costing because it is widely used across the Group’s brands and utilises economies of scale.

Stuart Rowley, chair of Ford of Europe, said: “Our strategic alliance with Volkswagen is an important element of Ford’s commitment to offer an all-electric range of vehicles that are uniquely Ford and designed to meet the mobility needs of a modern Europe that is leading the fight against climate change.”

In its current line-up, Ford only sells one electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E. This is an SUV that’s available in regular ‘long range’ trims as well as a performance-focused GT version.

Volkswagen’s MEB platform is used on numerous vehicles across five brands, such as the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born.

