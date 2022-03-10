Toyota releases new offers for bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota has introduced a series of new leasing options for its new bZ4X electric SUV.

Private customers will be able to lease the bZ4X in Motion trim for £611 per month including VAT, via a 36-month contract with an initial rental of £3,662. It’s via a Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement.

In addition, buyers who order their car before June 30, 2022, will get a special launch offer of three years’ servicing for their vehicle too.

There are also options for people who want to own their vehicle too. Toyota also offers a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement with the bZ4X, with a car in Motion trim costing £669 a month over a 36-month period with 4.9 per cent APR and a £3,662 deposit. PCP customers can also add a three-year service plan for £12 a month.

Business customers can take advantage of a Business Contrat Hire (BCH) which comes in at £509 plus VAT per month over a 36-month contract with an initial payment of £3,052.

Toyota is also offering a package of benefits to make running the bZ4X a little easier. For instance, all customers will get a British Gas Centrica EV home charger with standard installation, as well as access to Toyota’s Public Charging Network of more than 12,000 charger points.