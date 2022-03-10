Ducati’s Panigale V4 SP2 arrives as a track day monster

Ducati Panigale

Ducati has revealed its new Panigale V4 SP2, which it calls ‘the ultimate racetrack machine’.

Arriving as the firm’s tip-top super sports bike, the SP2 has been given a wide variety of performance parts to ensure that it’s as quick as possible around the circuit.

It’s also supremely light, with carbon fibre being used to craft the front mudguard, wings and even the wheels. The chain is lighter than the one fitted to the standard V4S, too. Its 1,103cc Moto GP-derived engine pushes out over 210bhp, which can be delivered differently depending on four different power modes – Full, High, Medium and Low.

Lightweight materials are used across the bike

An optional full titanium exhaust – developed with Akrapovic – can be added, shaving a further 5kg off the bike’s weight. With this option selected, the SP2 weighs in at just 168kg dry. It also boosts both power and torque.

An electronically controlled Ohlins fork is fitted up front and is combined with an Ohlins TTX36 shock absorber and an electronic steering damper. All SP2 models also get Brembo Stylema R front brake calipers, while the brake levers used to control it are milled to reduce air resistance.

The Panigale V4 SP2 is equipped with four riding modes – Race A, Race B, Sport and Street – with each giving a different feel to the bike. These settings, as well as other key information, is relayed to the rider via a ‘track Evo’ display mode, similar to that found on MotoGP bikes.