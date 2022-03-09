Mazda CX-60: What are its biggest rivals?

Mazda CX-60

The new Mazda CX-60 has gone on sale in the UK, with the firm’s flagship SUV priced from £43,950.

It’s set to be a highly desirable model, and comes with the Japanese firm’s first plug-in hybrid powertrain.

As such, you get 39 miles of electric-only range when the batteries are fully charged, meaning its running costs should be pretty low.

It’s also an incredibly handsome thing, with an imposing, squared-off front end coupled with slim headlights and sleek bodywork.

The CX-60 enters a competitive market, though. Here, we take a look at its competition.

BMW X3

(BMW)

Although the Mazda might have stylish looks and a classy cabin, it can’t quite match the badge appeal offered by the BMW X3. Prices are roughly comparable and it’s available with a plug-in hybrid option for the eco-conscious.

If your budget can stretch that far, the BMW also has an excellent range of optional extras and accessories, while the higher, more expensive trims are very well-specified. Those with fatter wallets might even be tempted by performance powertrains and styling packages.

Ford Kuga

(Ford)

The Kuga has proved hugely popular for Ford, bringing chunky SUV practicality at a great value price package. It’s not quite as flashy as the CX-60, but the plug-in hybrid starts a good chunk less expensive at £36,905.

With a range of 35 miles it can’t go quite as far on electric power alone, but it should still prove to be very economical, leading to lower running costs in the long run.

Hyundai Tucson

(Hyundai)

While the Mazda trades on its sleek and subtle appearance, the Tucon goes in the complete opposite direction. This SUV has a truly unique style, with lots of sharp angles and a prominent grille with multi-layered lights.

It’s also lovely inside, with high-quality materials and a decent infotainment system. It also has a massive boot that doesn’t lose any of its capacity if you opt for the hybrid, as is often the case with rivals.

Toyota RAV4

(Toyota)

If you’re looking for a hybrid, Toyota is one of the masters of the game. The Japanese firm has some of the most economical petrol-electric models around, and the latest RAV4 also benefits from this.

It has slightly awkward styling that might put some off, while again, it maybe lacks a little in badge appeal. But see past that and you’ve got a practical SUV that’s comfortable to drive and will minimise your trips to the pumps.

VW Tiguan

(VW)

The VW Tiguan is arguably one of the most underrated vehicles in this class. It’s not particularly flashy and doesn’t have the fanciest of interiors. But it does everything well.