Jaguar reveals virtual race car called Vision Gran Turismo Roadster

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster

The Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster has been revealed to coincide with the launch of the Gran Turismo 7 video game.

It’s the third model to be launched by the British firm as part of the Vision Gran Turismo series, which gives manufacturers freedom to design a fictional race car that gamers can use in the virtual world.

It has a triple-motor electric powertrain with 991bhp and 1,900Nm of torque, which allows it to accelerate from 0-60mph in under two seconds. Its top speed is 200mph.

(Jaguar)

The Roadster brings the classic open-top endurance racer style, with sleek body work and a small opening for the cockpit.

There’s a small aero screen ahead of the driver, while at the rear is a modern interpretation of the prominent fin that’s recognisable from the Le Mans-winning Jaguar D-Type. It has been aerodynamically optimised with the latest technology to provide extra stability and minimal drag at high speed.

A stiff monocoque body is made from lightweight carbon-fibre composites and aluminium alloys. The battery pack that powers the motors is fitted low in the structure to keep the centre of gravity low and contributes to a near-50:50 weight balance.

(Jaguar)

Kazunori Yamauchi, Gran Turismo creator and president of game studio Polyphony Digital, said: “It was a great experience to work with the Design team at Jaguar. We look forward to drivers getting behind the virtual wheel in the new game.”

All three Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo cars can be driven now in Gran Turismo 7, which is available on PlayStation 4 and 5.