First Drive: Can the updated Vauxhall Grandland compete with the best in class?

Vauxhall Grandland Plug-in Hybrid-e

What is it?

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has had a fantastic couple of years. Yes, it’s suffered similar issues to most car manufacturers because of the pandemic and subsequent semiconductor chip shortage, but it seems to have weathered the storm better than most. Last year, the Vauxhall Corsa was the UK’s best-selling car and the new Astra has been well-received by reviewers, too.

A new Grandland represents an opportunity to keep this upward trend going. On paper it’s all positive, with a refreshed face and much improved on-board technology – and now we’ve had a chance to get behind the wheel in the UK to find out if the reality is just as good.

What’s new?

(Vauxhall)

The list of what’s new is actually pretty impressive considering this is a mid-life facelift rather than an all-new model. The front end in particular looks completely different, gaining the firm’s ‘Vizor’ design that makes it look like the rest of the range.

The new Pure Panel infotainment display also makes an appearance here, while there are also improved driver assistance systems, comfortable seats and a simplified range of trims. It’s also possible to complete an order fully online, including the sorting of finance and part exchange terms.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Vauxhall)

When it comes to powertrains, the hybrid is the main story here, as manufacturers are keen to get drivers behind the wheel of their electrified models. This is a plug-in unit that combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined 222bhp. There’s also a 13.2kWh battery that has a range of up to 39 miles, which makes it useful for urban trips when fully charged.

Vauxhall is keen to point out that this model will be particularly appealing to company car buyers thanks to its low BIK rate of 11 per cent. For everyone else it’s the fuel economy of 192mpg that will be a big draw, though bear in mind this is only achievable by those who can charge the battery regularly.

You’ll also have the choice of a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which promise fuel economy of up to 45.6mpg and 54.3mpg respectively.

What’s it like to drive?

(Vauxhall)

We got behind the wheel of both the hybrid and the regular petrol, and the common theme to both was that the Grandland is a pleasant car to travel about in. The steering weights are well judged and the pedals are easily accustomed to. It’s pretty comfortable on poor roads but doesn’t roll too much in corners, either.

The petrol doesn’t have much in the way of performance with acceleration reluctant rather than enthusiastic. However, the hybrid is much more palatable – it’s hardly lightning quick but feels much less stressed keeping pace with the hustle and bustle of urban traffic. Its electric output could do with being a little gentler when pulling away from a stop to smooth out the driving experience, but it’s a minor bugbear.

How does it look?

(Vauxhall)

On the face of it, the Grandland is a handsome car. Vauxhall’s Vizor front end looks great and has been well applied elsewhere in the range. The large black bar between the headlights gives it a unique, sleek appearance, while the lower bumper with its larger air intakes have a hint of sportiness.

This being a facelift rather than an all-new model means it’s not a totally comprehensive overhaul, and the rear hasn’t quite been given the same spruce up. In isolation it looks fine, but taken in alongside that sparkly new front it looks a little soft and incohesive.

What’s it like inside?

(Vauxhall)

Things are less inspiring inside. In pictures it looks like there’s been a tick upmarket, but once you’re sat behind the wheel there’s no doubting it’s closer to a budget model. The digital instrument display looks great, but the infotainment looks awkward – the screen’s real estate appears smaller than it is because of the shiny black surround.

The materials are far from cheap and nasty, but they’re certainly not premium. It all feels just a little cold and practical, particularly compared with its decidedly more upmarket relative, the Peugeot 3008.

For families, though, the Grandland is certainly practical. The boot has 514 litres of space and this rises to 1,652 with the rear seats down. Hybrid models have a decent chunk less – 390 and 1,528 litres – because of the packaging of the batteries.

What’s the spec like?

(Vauxhall)

That simplified trim line-up means there’s just three to choose from, with Vauxhall saying each has its own personality. Called Design, GS Line and Ultimate, they are effectively value, sporty, and all-the-bells-and-whistles respectively.

Design models start at £25,810 and include LED headlights and tail lights, cruise control, a seven-inch infotainment display, climate control and 17-inch alloy wheels. GS Line starts at £28,070 and adds a rear parking camera, 10-inch infotainment display, sports style front seats, 18-inch alloy wheels and a black roof.

Top-spec Ultimate models start at £31,570 and included Pixel LED headlights, 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control, wireless charger, Alcantara upholstery, 19-inch alloy wheels and much more.

When it comes to pricing, Vauxhall says it has analysed the total cost of ownership for petrol and hybrid models and priced them in a way that means they’re equal. So although hybrids cost more at the point of sale, the reduced running costs even things out in the long run.

Verdict

(Vauxhall)

There are definite improvements to be found in the updated Vauxhall Grandland. It has a smart exterior and the trim levels offer great value for money. The hybrid powertrain is particularly good to drive, and should offer fantastic running costs if kept well charged.

The interior is less inspiring and cements the Grandland’s position as a decent – if a little drab – family car. There’s a lot to like, but it remains firmly in the middle of the pack in this segment, with plenty of rivals offering more appealing alternatives, even if they do cost a little more.