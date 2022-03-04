Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo priced from £20,925

MotorsPublished:

Sporty model offers a range of performance-influenced features.

Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo

Skoda has announced that its new Fabia Monte Carlo is available to order now with prices starting from £20,925.

The sporty addition to the Fabia range has been a mainstay of the line-up since 2011 and has now been added to the latest generation of Skoda’s hatch as the new range-topping model.

Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo
The interior features a variety of sporty elements

This new version gains plenty of standard equipment and sits on the largest alloy wheels of the entire Fabia range, with 17-inch black diamond-cut alloy wheels on all four corners. Redesigned bumpers are fitted too, as well as gloss black door mirrors and a radiator grille finished in the same shade. All cars get Monte Carlo badging and black Skoda lettering, too.

Inside, the Monte Carlo features height-adjustable sports seats finished in black fabric and artificial leather, as well as a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and carbon effect door and side trim panels.

All cars get a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit setup too, as well as an eight-inch touchscreen that houses both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual-zone climate control comes as standard, as does keyless entry.

There are two petrol engine options to choose from, with a 109bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged unit kicking off the range, rising to a more powerful 148bhp 1.5-litre. The former can be specified with either a six-speed manual or a DSG automatic, while the latter can only be had with the automatic ‘box.

Motors

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News