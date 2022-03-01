Volvo suspends car shipments to Russia

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo has suspended the shipment of cars to Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

In an email statement sent to Reuters, the Swedish manufacturer said that it would be suspending shipments to the country until further notice. In the process, it becomes the first car maker to do so.

Volvo told Reuters that the decision was made because of “potential risks associated with trading material with Russia, including the sanctions imposed by the EU and US.”

“Volvo Cars will not deliver any cars to the Russian market until further notice,” it added.

A spokesperson said that Volvo supplies vehicles to Russia from factories in Sweden, China and the United States, with around 9,000 cars sold in the country during 2021.

We have decided to suspend our business activities in Russia with immediate effect until further notice. We are monitoring the situation closely and will review our decision regularly. Of course, we will comply with all measures taken by the German government and the EU. (2/2) — Daimler Truck AG (@DaimlerTruck) February 28, 2022

It follows on from AB Volvo – the Swedish truck maker that is independent of the car maker – also stating that it would halt all of its production and sales in Russia due to the ongoing crisis.