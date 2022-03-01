Notification Settings

Compare the Market takes Russian meerkat TV adverts off the air during the news

Animated meerkats are Russian and will not be shown around TV news sections.

Insurance comparison site Compare the Market has pulled its ‘Compare the meerkat’ television advertising campaign from appearing around news sections following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The popular advertising campaign features a Russian meerkat called Aleksandr Orlov, along with his companion Sergei.

Over the past 13 years, Orlov has been portrayed as an extravagant billionaire, with the catchphrase ‘simples’ becoming hugely popular.

However, Compare the Market has taken the decision to make sure the adverts do not appear close to news sections to be ‘sensitive to the current situation’.

A spokesperson for the site said: “The Compare the Market meerkats are fictional characters. They have no association with Russia and the current situation.

“We are continually reviewing our advertising to ensure we’re being sensitive to the current situation.”

The site, which is popular among motorists looking to get the best deal on their car insurance, saw its traffic increase about 80 per cent after the adverts began in 2009.

Companies around the world are reviewing their business practises with Russia as many countries have imposed sanctions following its Ukraine invasion.

In the car industry, both Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo have announced that they are pausing sales in Russia while the conflict continues.

