Oxford’s Zero Emission Zone pilot begins on February 28 – here’s what you need to know

Electric car charging point

Britain’s first Zero Emission Zone – or ZEZ – will begin in Oxford on February 28, bringing with it a whole new set of charges for many petrol, diesel and hybrid cars. Launched as a pilot scheme to begin with, the zone will cover a small number of streets in the city centre, but will still affect many drivers travelling to the middle of Oxford.

Here, we’re going to take a look through what a Zero Emission Zone is and what it means for drivers.

Just what is a Zero Emissions Zone?

A Zero Emission Zone – or ZEZ – takes schemes like a Clean Air Zone one stage further. Cities like London and Bristol already have Clean Air Zones in place, but the ZEZ aims to reduce inner-city air pollution even further by only allowing zero-emissions vehicles to drive in the city centre without incurring a charge.

Three days to go till the start of the zero emission zone pilot in Oxford. Our learnings from this pilot and further public consultation will help us expand the ZEZ and improve air quality in the city. Find out more https://t.co/HbYKjUKQ3P pic.twitter.com/WGznolBIgs — Oxfordshire County Council (@OxfordshireCC) February 25, 2022

Does that mean all other cars will face charges?

Absolutely. All petrol and diesel cars – including hybrids – will have to pay a daily charge if they’re driven within the zone unless they have a 100 per cent discount or an exemption in place.

When will the charges be in place?

Cars that are not exempt from the scheme will have to pay a charge if they drive into the zone between 7am and 7pm.

How will I know that I’m driving into the zone?

The zone will be outlined by traffic signs, while the scheme will be enforced by automatic number plate recognition cameras which will be able to detect whether or not a driver has paid the charge if appropriate.

Could the area expand?

It could. The ZEZ is being introduced on February 28, 2022 in Oxford city centre. From there, councils will be able to see how the scheme operates before deciding whether or not to expand the zone. Oxfordshire County Council said this wider zone ‘will be subject to further assessments, consultation and funding’.

How and when can I pay for the charge?

Drivers will be able to pay the charges online via the Oxfordshire County Council website.

Want to know more about our plans for a more sustainable and reliable transport system in Oxford? Sign up to receive our newsletter, Your Oxford, for regular updates ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/SmyQJ7OjzM — Oxford City Council (@OxfordCity) February 23, 2022

You’ll be able to pay for it up to six days in advance, on the day the vehicle is driven in the zone or in the six days afterwards.

How much will the charge be?

The charges are based on how much CO2 a vehicle emits and its Euro status. Electric cars and other zero-emissions vehicles incur no charge, while ultra-low emissions vehicles which emit under 75g/km will incur a £2 daily charge, rising to £4 as of August 2025.

A new fleet of electric buses could be coming to Oxford. We have bid for £32.8m from the government. If successful, the scheme could deliver 159 electric buses and the infrastructure to charge them in a package worth £82.5m.https://t.co/5Cz4Yp106p pic.twitter.com/yo4KozlnNt — Oxfordshire County Council (@OxfordshireCC) February 24, 2022

Vehicles with four or more wheels that meet Euro 4 petrol or Euro 6 diesel standards will incur a £4 daily charge or £8 from August 2025, while any vehicle not meeting any of these standards will be charged £10 to enter the zone, or £20 from August 2025.

Will I get a fine if I don’t pay the charge?

Yes. Drivers will be issued with a penalty charge notice (PCN) for non-payment of the charge. The fine will be £60 or £30 if paid within 14 days of the notice being issued.

If a driver fails to pay or challenge the fine within 28 days, they’ll be issued with a late penalty. After that, the fine will increase by 50 per cent to £90 and drivers will have 14 days to pay before the debt is registered with the Traffic Enforcement Centre at Northampton County Court.

Where will the zone cover?

The ZEZ will cover the following streets: