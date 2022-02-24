We remain committed to hydrogen, says Toyota

Toyota Mirai

Toyota has reaffirmed its commitment to developing new hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles.

The Japanese firm is currently in the process of launching the bZ4X – its first battery-powered electric car – and there was the impression that the brand might deviate its attention away from hydrogen-powered vehicles – an area where the brand has led the way in recent years.

However, Toyota has said that it will ‘continue to develop fuel cell technology’ and that it ‘remains committed to hydrogen’.

Filling a hydrogen car is quite similar to when refilling a petrol or diesel vehicle

Erik Gustafsson, project leader of communications for the bZ4X, said: “Toyota remains fully committed to hydrogen, and we are fully focused on all technologies – whether that’s EV, fuel cell, hybrid or plug-in hybrid. We are convinced these need to work together to meet global carbon neutrality.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology in cars has been something manufacturers have been exploring for several decades, though due to such little amount of refilling infrastructure, models powered in this way have yet to really get off the ground.

Across the UK, there are currently fewer than 15 public places you can fill up your hydrogen car, with the majority of these in and around the south east. Hyundai and Toyota remain the only two car firms in the UK that will sell you an off-the-shelf hydrogen car, with Toyota’s Mirai recently launching for a second generation, and boasting a credible 400-mile range.

Despite the Japanese firm’s commitment to the technology, the brand acknowledged that hydrogen currently remains a hard sell.

Vincent Dewaersegger, senior manager of product communications at Toyota, said: “Hydrogen is a bit slower to develop than BEV [battery-electric vehicles], because the big pull is on the infrastructure. But it is developing.

“We will continue with fuel cell vehicles, and the key trigger will be on the commercial side of things with commercial vehicles. This will help to set up the infrastructure and then we will see it coming more to passenger cars.