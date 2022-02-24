Morgan continues three-wheeler tradition with new Super 3

Morgan Super 3a

Morgan has added to its legacy of three-wheeled models with the introduction of the Super 3.

Hand-built at the firm’s factory in Malvern, Worcestershire, the Super 3 arrives as Morgan’s first ‘clean sheet’ design since the Aero 8 of 2000. It’s underpinned by a bonded aluminium monocoque platform, which helps to make the whole vehicle not only lighter but stiffer. It also meets the same impact standards as the firm’s Plus Four and Plus Six four-wheeled cars.

The Super 3 uses a Ford engine

Many of the exterior panels have been created using Superform technology, which sees the aluminium heated to a superplastic state before being formed into different shapes. This process puts less stress on the material when compared with traditional pressing.

For propulsion, the Super 3 uses a Ford-sourced 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox from Mazda, which has been used both in the MX-5 and also in Morgan’s outgoing 3 Wheeler.

The back of the car tapers over the rear wheel

The interior features a stripped-back dashboard with Morgan’s recognisable centre-mounted dials – but they’re now fully digital for the first time. A universal fixing allows drivers to add a cup holder or Quad Lock phone mount, while bungee cords on the outside of the car provide storage for items such as coats or small bags.

Morgan has worked with tyre supplier Avon to create a new 20-inch diameter tyre directly for the Super 3. It has a traditional ‘ballooned’ look, but has been engineered to deliver the best possible performance. The rear tyre, meanwhile, is an all-season type from Avon, as testing flagged it as the best choice in terms of grip.

A Mazda-sourced gearbox has been used

The Super 3 is, according to Morgan the ‘most configurable’ of its cars to date, with more than 200 options and accessories there to choose from. A partnership with British motorcycle luggage company Malle London has seen waxed black canvas panniers created for the Super 3 – as well as a range of other accessories – while Beeline Navigation has created Morgan’s first in-car navigation setup.

As with the 3 Wheeler, a range of graphics packs can be added to the Super 3, with many taking their inspiration from aviation or heritage markings. Drivers also have the option of adding their own national flag, should they desire.