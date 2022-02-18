Volkswagen releases first ‘near-production’ sketches of the new Amarok pick-up truck

Volkswagen Amarok

Volkswagen has revealed the first near-production sketches of the next-generation Amarok pick-up truck.

This is not the first time we’ve seen sketches of the new model, but these latest examples give us a much better idea of what it will look like.

The side profile with its huge ride height and chunky off-road tyres – coupled with earlier sketches that showed the model exploring the desert – appear to hint at a more rugged focus than before.

(VW)

Sharp creases can be seen in the doors, while the wheel arches appear to be much wider and more aggressive than before.

These are more obvious in the rear shot, which also shows the Amarok name engraved across the full width of the tailgate.

The front end shows a chunky front bumper with a very high bonnet line, and a wide grille that seamlessly integrates with the headlights.

Along with the new teaser images, Volkswagen has said the new Amarok will get numerous driver assistance systems that are new to the segment and will make it easier to live with. It also promises better off-road capability.

(VW)

Under the bonnet will sit a V6 diesel engine that promises ‘plenty of towing power and torque’, while the premium interior has also been enhanced.

Albert-Johann Kirzinger, head of design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We emphasise the different, expressive front designs of our pick-up with a charismatic Amarok signature that is also found with very large letters on the cargo box at the rear and is sported very proudly by the Amarok.

“The styling bar as a visual extension of the double cab in the cargo box once again gives the Amarok’s body dynamic, aerodynamic and very strong proportions.”