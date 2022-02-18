How electric cars could help you keep the lights on during Storm Eunice power cuts

Kia home charging unit

With Storm Eunice battering the country, there’s a risk that many homes could be left without power.

However, there could be a solution to keep the lights on – and it’s parked on the driveway of some homes.

The electric vehicle experts at Electrifying.com say EVs could come to the rescue in the event of a power cut, as some are capable of being used as generators to power homes.

(Kia)

With 100mph winds hitting some areas, if homes are left without power these vehicles could help to keep the fridge-freezer running and the house warm.

This doesn’t apply to all EVs, but some such as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 come with a ‘vehicle to home’ setup that allows the power stored in the vehicle’s battery to be sent to the home.

Electrifying.com reports that the average EV’s battery capacity would be able to power a home for several days.

Ginny Buckley, founder and CEO of Electrifying.com, said: “If you have a power cut today or this weekend, we want drivers to be aware that their electric car could come to the rescue – the clever technology built into certain models could generate enough power to keep the fridge cold, kettle boiled and in some instances, power an entire home for days.”

Buckley was also keen to dismiss a common myth about EV ownership, saying that they definitely can be used in wet conditions, should an essential journey be required.

With Storm Eunice in full swing, motoring organisations have been warning drivers to avoid heading out on the road where possible.