BMW collaborates with artist Jeff Koons to create comic book-inspired 8 Series Gran Coupe

The 8 x Jeff Koons

BMW and US artist Jeff Koons have teamed up to create ‘the most elaborately designed vehicle’ in the German firm’s history.

Based on the 8 Series Gran Coupe, ‘The 8 x Jeff Koons’ looks like it has leaped straight off the pages of a comic book, with 11 bold colours used to give it its distinctive look.

The livery sees a puff of smoke by the front door, a ‘pop!’ graphic and an explosion at the rear, with the design paying homage to the 2010 BMW Art Car, also designed by Koons.

(BMW)

Inside, there’s a bizarre mix of familiar muted tones on the dashboard and door trims, along with seat upholstery that looks like it was made from offcuts of Spiderman’s suit.

It takes 200 hours of work time to paint the exterior of each car, and only four will be painted each week. BMW says some areas are applied with the help of a magnifying glass.

Just 99 will be made and each comes with a plaque that has the car’s build number and the signature of Koons as well as Oliver Zipse, BMW chairman.

Today unveiling with BMW THE 8 X JEFF KOONS edition! I wanted to create a car that when it would drive by there would be a POP! POP! POP! A sense of exhilarating energy. I created a sports car in the 850i Grand Coupé that I’ve always wanted to drive myself!#the8xjeffkoons pic.twitter.com/MzqHVs1Vfb — Jeff Koons (@JeffKoons) February 16, 2022

Koons said: “My edition of the BMW 8 Series is my dream car! It is very special to me and I’ve wanted to create a special edition BMW for a long time. It is sporty and flashy as well as minimalist and conceptual. I can’t wait to drive it and ride in it, and I hope that people will enjoy the Gran Coupé just as much as I do.

“What matters is how we relate to each other and our awareness of everything we are surrounded by. For the driver and all passengers, there is a heightened state of pleasure. This is what my car has to offer.”

(BMW)

Zipse added: “BMW thrives on constantly seeking out new challenges! Working with Jeff Koons again has inspired us all – throughout headquarters and across our plants in Germany.

“Never before in the history of our company has a BMW been created with such an extensive design effort as The 8 X Jeff Koons. A ‘rolling sculpture’ that will not only be displayed as a coveted collector’s item in museums but will also be allowed to flourish on the road as a genuine BMW.”